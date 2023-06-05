Switzerland | Five children and an adult were injured after the car crashed into the crowd

According to the Swiss police, the woman driving the car accidentally ran into people in the square before the car stopped.

Five a child and one adult were injured after a car crashed into a crowd of people at a public event in Switzerland on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident happened when a woman looking for help for her injured child drove into the square in the town of Menieres in western Switzerland. The woman’s car apparently accidentally crashed into the crowd, injuring the woman and five children who were present at the event.

Ambulances transported the injured to nearby hospitals after the accident.

According to preliminary information from the police, the child the woman was driving in the car was injured in a situation outside the public event.

“For an as yet unknown reason, the woman driving the car accidentally ran into people in the square before the car stopped,” says the police.

The driver was not injured in the accident. He was taken to the police station for questioning.