Switzerland First verdict on Liberian civil war war crimes: 20 years in prison for cannibalism rebel leader

The Pirkanmaa District Court also hears serious charges related to the Liberian civil war.

18.6. 21:13

Switzerland a federal court found the former Liberal rebel leader guilty of rape, murder and cannibalism. The court sentenced the man to 20 years in prison. The news agency Reuters and British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Alieu Kosiah was sentenced in Switzerland as early as 2014. During the trials, he has served six years in prison. There are thus 14 years to go.

The Human Right Watch According to the human rights organization, Kosiah is the first Liberian to be convicted of war crimes committed during Liberia’s first civil war.

“This is a milestone for Liberian victims and Switzerland, which has worked to hold those responsible for serious crimes accountable for their actions.” the organization writes.

Liberian the first civil war was fought in 1989-1996 and the second in 1999-2003. In total, about 250,000 people died in the wars.

Also in Pirkanmaa district court deals Serious charges related to the Liberian civil war. However, the charges cover the years 1999-2003, the second civil war in Liberia.

A Sierra Leonean who has lived in Finland for more than ten years is charged with, among other things, murder, aggravated rape and a serious war crime.

Read more: Mission in Africa