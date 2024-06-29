«We missed the rhythm, the freshness, which always makes the difference. Tonight I changed some players but at the moment we are not able to do more than that”. Thus Luciano Spalletti spoke to Rai after the elimination from Euro 24. «That goal at the beginning of the second half cut our legs off – he explained –, we were not very incisive, the pace made the difference, their highest ere in the first half and also individuality there was a different pace between the couples. Many were not continuous in pressing, in nibbling away at centimetres.”



The analysis Azzurri humiliated by Switzerland, now Italy is also on the periphery of European football Paolo Brusorio June 29, 2024

«The road to the World Cup is very long, but it is a matter to be done slowly – continued the coach -. but certainly more pace, more quality and more sacrifice are needed. Unfortunately there are a few things that also come from how the championship ended. It takes continuity and sacrifice, in many of us we have not been very continuous. We probably didn’t arrive in exceptional conditions.” Spalletti takes his blame: «The responsibility is mine and I will talk to Gravina», but «being able to play a few more preparatory matches wouldn’t have been bad».





Italy dark blue: Switzerland wins 2-0 and goes to the quarterfinals June 29, 2024

In the post-match press conference the coach then responded in a piqued manner to a Swiss journalist who asked him if Switzerland had been a Ferrari and Italy a Panda: «You have to accept everything, even allusions in bad taste like yours. I understand that you are a person of great irony and quality. You are right, you were better than us, you deservedly won. We’ll try to do better next time, since we didn’t manage to put you in trouble”, then with a tight smile he asked him his name and what his title was, giving a thumbs up after the answer received.