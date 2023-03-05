Member of the Swiss National Council Keppel: the United States intends to weaken Russia with the conflict in Ukraine

The United States intends to support Ukraine and send it military and economic assistance, thereby hoping to weaken Russia with the Ukrainian conflict. On Washington’s anti-Russian plan declared member of the Swiss National Council Roger Keppel in an interview with the newspaper Mysl Polska.

“It is in the interests of the United States to support Ukraine militarily, bring it closer to NATO and thus weaken or put pressure on Russia. This is a US foreign policy tactic during the Cold War, aimed at weakening Moscow, ”the politician explained.

Earlier, The Standard magazine stated that Ukraine will face a shortage of people and weapons before Russia, and the American authorities understand this, and therefore they are already concentrating their proxy forces in Poland. At the same time, opponents of Kyiv’s support in the United States say that Ukrainians are “sacrificed on the platform of US hegemony in Asia” and made a testing ground for American weapons.