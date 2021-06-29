The Swiss national team became the winner of the match with the French national team in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship – 2020 and for the first time in 67 years reached the quarterfinals of a major football tournament. This became known on Tuesday, June 29.

In the first half, the players from the Swiss team scored a goal first, and after the break they had a chance to double the lead, but the French rival Hugo Lloris saved a penalty.

Then defender Karim Benzema scored a double in three minutes, after which he assisted Paul Pogba, writes “Sport-Express“.

Towards the end of the match, the Swiss side managed to recoup at the moment when it closed the gap in the 81st minute when Haris Sererofvich made a double. Further, the national team equalized the score by 90 + 1 st.

The last time the Swiss national team played at the corresponding stage was at the 1956 World Cup. Then Switzerland lost to Austria with a score of 5: 7. RT…

Swiss President Guy Parmelin commented on the victory of the national team at the end of the match, congratulated the team’s players and called the competition “great”. The captain of the team Granit Jaka was recognized as the best player of the Swiss national team.

In turn, the striker of the French national team Kilian Mbappe appealed to the fans with an apology for the missed penalty in the penalty shootout.

In the quarterfinals, Switzerland on July 2 in St. Petersburg will play with the Spanish team, which also won the match against Croatia on June 28 in the extra time of the match in the 1/8 finals of the European Championship.