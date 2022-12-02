The Helvetians triumphed 3-2 against the Balkans in an exciting, fast-paced duel characterized by geopolitical tension. After suffering a comeback in the first half, they were able to turn the score again to qualify for the round of 16, where they will face Portugal. Serbia, eliminated without victories.

The first half of this match was one of the most dynamic in the entire group stage. With a constant back and forth, both teams were predisposed to go on the attack and made defensive concessions.

At 30 seconds, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic went huge to prevent Switzerland’s goal in the first of the game. He saved a one-on-one against Breel Embolo and, in the second instance, won the duel with a long shot from Xherdan Shaqiri that was destined for the net. The Serbian response: a bomb from Andrija Zivkovic hit the post.

The Swiss ’23’ had a quick revenge. On 19 minutes, Shaqiri received a short assist from Djibril Sow in the box and shot the keeper to score a special goal for his Albanian roots.

Serbia’s equalizer happened early, in the 26th, thanks to a flawless header from Aleksandr Mitrovic off Filip Kostic’s cross. The Fulham striker slotted the ball into the corner with perfect movement.

The best moment of those led by Dragan Stojkovic was in that period during the middle of the first stage. Nine minutes after the draw, they took the lead on goal thanks to a left-footed shot from Dusan Vlahovic in the box.

In this dynamic of emotions, the initial 45 culminated in the Swiss 2-2 thanks to an appearance by Embolo at the far post to push a cross from the right.

The complement had similar overtones, with two teams that sought victory turning to attack and leaving gaps behind.

But it was Switzerland who shook early. After a high-level collective play, Shaqiri found Ruben Vargas with a pass from above, the forward assisted with a perfect cue and Remo Freuler broke into the definition zone to score the 3-2.

From there, Serbia had no choice but to go looking for the two goals that would get them into the next round. In that desperation, he crashed hard into the last Swiss line and had a hard time finding clarity.

Serbia capped off a disappointing run and leaves Qatar winless. © Carl Recine / Reuters

A good one-man maneuver by Dusan Tadic went very close. But the modifications tested by the coach did not sit well and the team was left exposed in defense. Embolo had the chance to settle the game, but he missed only in the six-yard box.

Serbia was pure impotence and could not even get dangerously close to Gregor Kobel’s box. While Switzerland had the courage and category to keep its rival at bay and even be closer to ending the story.

Finally it was Switzerland who kept the place to the round of 16 that was at stake. In the next round, the Helvetians will go against Portugal on Tuesday. While Serbia, along with Cameroon, put an end to their participation in the World Cup.

The double-headed eagle, present again

The tension between Switzerland and Serbia does not specifically lie in a rivalry between nations, neither in sports nor politics, but between their players. The Swiss Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri are Kosovars, with Albanian roots, and whose families had to leave the country during the Balkan war and settle on Swiss soil.

The antecedents between these footballers and the Serbian team exploded even more after the separation of Kosovo from Serbian territory.

Shaqiri and Xhaka celebrated the 1-0 win in a very special match for them. © Alberto Lingria / Reuters

Shaqiri, as in a Eurocup duel, scored a goal and celebrated it by making the shape of the double-headed eagle that is on the Albanian flag with his hands. This Friday, after signing the partial 1-0, he celebrated again in the same way before the Serbian spectators.

For his part, Xhaka experienced a special match where, towards the end, he ended up with clashes with rivals, riots, shoving and inviting each other to fight.