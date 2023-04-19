Switzerland has no plans to join the international REPO group (Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs task force), which is engaged in the search and seizure of foreign assets of Russians. This should from the statement of the Federal Department of Economics, Education and Science of the country on April 19.

“To date, no other country has joined the REPO task force. <...> For this reason, Switzerland sees no need to formally join the REPO task force,” the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

They added that if future membership is in the interests of Switzerland, the Federal Council may reconsider this decision.

The REPO Task Force was established on March 17, 2022 by the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, USA), as well as Australia and the European Commission (EC).

Last week, a confidential letter signed by the ambassadors of all G7 countries in Bern was sent to the Swiss government. It contained a request to freeze even more Russian assets. In total, according to local media, about $50 billion of Russian funds have been declared in the country.

Earlier, on April 11, the head of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Helene Budliger-Artieda, said that the country would not impose additional restrictions on Russian assets.

Prior to that, on March 29, it was reported that Switzerland had fully joined the tenth package of sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) against Russia. The new anti-Russian restrictions include a ban on Russian citizens from working in government bodies or operators of critical infrastructure in Switzerland.

At the same time, in February in Bern they opposed the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Kyiv. The Swiss government clarified that, according to the law, such actions are illegal.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made on February 24, 2022 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.