The Helvetian national team beat the African team 1-0 and got their first three points in Group G. With the usual forcefulness and pragmatism, the European team was caught up with a goal from Breel Embolo, who did not celebrate it because he was born in Cameroon.

Follow the results of the World Cup Qatar 2022 with us. © France 24

The years go by, the coaches change, but Switzerland continues to rely on a regularity that allows it to establish itself as a careful rival. It is not a team that shines or that exhibits great soccer attributes. But he has forcefulness and intelligence to achieve results.

Cameroon was the latest victim of this set-watch. After not having a good time in the first half, the Swiss struck at the start of the second half and took a 1-0 victory over the ‘Indomitable Lions’, who did not take advantage of their chances in the initial 45′ and paid for a defensive neglect with the goal scored by Breel Embolo.

Thus, with the usual efficiency, Switzerland took the first step it needed in Group G. The upcoming duels against Brazil and, above all, Serbia, may allow them to advance to the round of 16.

For Rigobert Song’s team, although they showed some moments that aroused illusion, the task is uphill in an area that, on paper, places them as the weakest. Thus it seems like a utopia to reach the ambitious goal predicted by the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, Samuel Eto’o, who bet on reaching the final in Qatar.

News in development…