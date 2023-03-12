The Swiss army has begun dismantling 60 serviceable British Rapier anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) that could be supplied to Ukraine. The newspaper writes about it NZZ am Sonntag 11th of March.

“The missiles, although old, are not yet obsolete. They could be used very effectively against low-flying targets such as drones, ”the newspaper quotes Peter Schneider, former editor-in-chief of the Allgemeine Schweizerische Militaerzeitschrift (ASMZ).

In his opinion, the Kyiv authorities could use these systems to protect infrastructure.

The representative of the Federal Office for Defense Procurement of Switzerland, Kai-Gunnar Sievert, in turn, said that the first batch of air defense systems had already been dismantled, and three more would follow.

According to the publication, Switzerland purchased Rapier missiles from the UK in the 1980s. In 2017, they were modernized, but Bern decided to write them off anyway. The decommissioning of weapons began at the end of 2022.

Before that, on March 10, the Swiss authorities banned Spain from transferring Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. The reason for the refusal was the Swiss law prohibiting the re-export of Swiss-made weapons to third countries.

On February 7, Reuters reported that Switzerland may abandon its neutrality on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine due to increasing pressure on the country from the European Union (EU). The opinions of the Swiss parliamentarians on this issue were divided.

Prior to that, on November 23, 2022, Switzerland imposed an embargo on the supply of military goods to the Russian Federation and Ukraine, explaining this by neutrality.

In June of the same year, the Swiss authorities allowed their companies to supply parts for military equipment to Ukraine. The parts are designed for anti-tank launchers and air defense systems. Then in Bern they expressed confidence that such supplies did not contradict the historical and legal neutrality of Switzerland.

Western countries have stepped up military support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of increased shelling in the region by the Ukrainian military.