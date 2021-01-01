Shortly after a vaccination against the coronavirus in Switzerland, there is a death. An authority confirms the report. But no connection could be established.

Update from December 30th, 7:35 p.m .: The health authorities in Switzerland have after Death of a 91-year-old person from a nursing home cannot find any connection with a previous vaccination. That demise on that Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine could be returned, is “highly unlikely”.

According to the authorities, the deceased suffered from several serious pre-existing conditions. Neither the medical history nor the acute course of the disease would suggest a direct connection with the vaccination. It’ll be from one natural cause of death went out.

Update from December 30th, 3:30 p.m .: Death after Corona vaccination* in the Switzerland: Further details of the case are not known as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Swiss Medicines Institute Swissmedic is checking the events according to the Reuters news agency. When admitting the Vaccination from Pfizer and BioNTech it was said on December 19 that Swissmedic Will closely monitor the safety of the vaccine and take action should safety signals arise.

First report from December 30th: Munich / Lucerne – Bitter news in the fight against the insidious Coronavirus *: In Switzerland, a person died after a corona vaccination *. This was confirmed by the canton’s health department Lucerne this Wednesday.

“We are aware of the case,” said a spokeswoman after information from the news agency Reuters, as reported by ntv. The authorities have a report to the Swiss Medicines Institute Swissmedic made, which is responsible for the approval of vaccines, it said.

Whether there is any connection with the Vaccinations against Covid-19 there that around Christmas started across Europe, so it still has to be checked and clarified. The spokeswoman provided information on whether there was a connection with the vaccination give.

Corona vaccination: So far, only the vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech has been approved in Switzerland

Like the Swiss tabloid Look writes is in the Switzerland so far exclusively the corona* Vaccination through the vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech authorized. (pm) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen-Digital editors network

