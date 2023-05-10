Switzerland considered it possible to use the reserves of the Bank of Russia to restore Ukraine

Switzerland considered it possible to use the reserves of the Bank of Russia to restore Ukraine. This is reported RIA News with reference to the statement of the press secretary of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Fabian Mayenfisch.

“Real estate and frozen amounts is another figure (Switzerland has blocked $8.1 billion worth of Russian assets under sanctions – approx. “Tapes.ru”), our position on this issue has not changed: there are no legal grounds for us to work on this issue. But as for the 7.4 billion francs of the Central Bank of Russia in Switzerland, discussions and ideas are open. Nothing has been decided at the moment. Theoretically, this (providing funds for the restoration of Ukraine – approx. “Tapes.ru”) is possible,” he said.

Switzerland, which for a long time remained neutral in international politics, joined almost all European sanctions against Russia, introduced after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. SECO spokesman Erwin Bollinger said that as part of these restrictions, Bern blocked Russian assets worth 7.5 billion Swiss francs ($8.1 billion).