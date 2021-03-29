Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

Switzerland revealed today the completion of the construction work for its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which has a total cost of more than 78 million dirhams (18 million euros), and the move to the final stage of interior equipment and green spaces, which is expected to be completed in sufficient time before the event begins in early October.

The pavilion includes a temporary structure designed in the shape of a cube inspired by Bedouin tents, while adopting sustainable building practices including scaffolding and sustainable textiles, as well as the seating sites in the pavilion garden that were made of recycled concrete.

During an event organized by the Swiss Pavilion yesterday, in the presence of Manuel Salchley, Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee, Massimo Badji, the Swiss Ambassador to the UAE and Bahrain, affirmed his confidence in the success of the Expo 2020 Dubai organization despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in light of The need for people around the world to meet again in an effective and direct manner, noting the country’s ability to welcome the world to the Dubai Expo in the best way after the success it achieved in dealing efficiently with the repercussions of the pandemic.

He pointed out that the world needs to think about other issues and areas, not just focusing on the pandemic, and here the Dubai Expo plays an important role, based on its slogan “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” in spreading hope and optimism, as people need to interact directly and share their experiences and challenges and what can be presented to move forward.

With regard to the economic and trade relations between the UAE and Switzerland, Badji explained that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries amounted to about 17 billion euros, while the volume of cumulative Swiss investments in the UAE amounted to 17 billion dollars in various sectors such as food, medicine, electrical engineering, in addition to the real estate sector. Pointing out that Switzerland is on the list of the largest foreign investments in the UAE.

For his part, the Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion and Chairman of the Steering Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai praised the achievement of the Switzerland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai with the completion of the construction work stage, noting that the pavilion’s role will not only provide a unique overview of Switzerland, but will also form a distinct platform for strengthening valuable relations. And creating new cooperation paths for a common and sustainable future.

The Swiss Pavilion is based on the idea of ​​providing reflections of Switzerland’s main landmarks, which include culture, nature and innovation, through a set of elements that include the unique green spaces spread in Switzerland, as well as the country being a platform for technology, innovation and scientific achievements.

In light of the trip, which is divided into three main stages, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy Switzerland by touring the pavilion.