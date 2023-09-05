Switzerland coach Murat Yakin spoke about the goalkeeper’s transfer to Inter and spared no criticism of Bayern
Interviewed by Sport1, the coach of Switzerland, Murat yakinspoke about the transfer of Yann Summer at Inter. The coach did not hesitate to criticize Bayern Munich for their treatment of the goalkeeper: “I know Yann very well, I had him with me in Basel. The Bayern period did not leave him unscathed. He needs basic trust to be able to give 100%. He didn’t deserve such treatment. He has become the victim of a mechanism that only happens to Bayern“.
“He felt support from a sporting point of view, but then something was missing. All the criticism hurt him, criticism I didn’t understand. You knew Yann, he showed what he can do. And he never complained either. The period of the Bayern hasn’t been easy for Yann, so he struggled. Yann still has a lot to do, Inter are the right club.”
