Interviewed by Sport1, the coach of Switzerland, Murat yakinspoke about the transfer of Yann Summer at Inter. The coach did not hesitate to criticize Bayern Munich for their treatment of the goalkeeper: “I know Yann very well, I had him with me in Basel. The Bayern period did not leave him unscathed. He needs basic trust to be able to give 100%. He didn’t deserve such treatment. He has become the victim of a mechanism that only happens to Bayern“.