A climate activist from the Extinction Rebellion group in Switzerland glued his hands to the television set of a political debate related to the municipal elections in the city of Geneva. The presenter, Jeremy Seydoux, scolded the man and tried to keep the program going while technicians tried to take the activist away using solvent: “It’s a shame, she has no right to be on this set,” he said Seydoux. The staff then managed to detach the protester from the desk and lift him by weight.

“No sir. You won’t stick to the table…Oh no, it’s not true!”, the shocked journalist repeated. Initially, when the man broke in during the live broadcast, Jérémy Seydoux was frightened. Then he understood that it was a peaceful protest and cursed at the activist, pointing his finger at him to reproach him. On the shirt, the man had a pen written that read “Act together”, with the Extinction Rebellion logo imprinted on it.

Violent interventions of Extinction Rebellion during a democratic emission. Regrettable, car sur @lemanbleutvtout le monde a la parole: il ya une semaine, ce Monsieur s’exprimait librement dans notre journal télévisé. #GEVote https://t.co/E926zCDhXi — Jérémy Seydoux (@jeremyseydoux) April 30, 2023

While the people who were watching the live broadcast indulged in mixed reactions, torn between laughter and amazement, the conductor did not want to give the activist any rope and immediately called the technicians to have him taken away. The two workers quickly detached the man’s hand, who lay down on the ground to continue the protest. Only the intervention of the police brought the situation under control.