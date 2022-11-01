Switzerland builds the longest train in the world

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Rhaetian train in the Swiss Alps.
The Rhaetian train in the Swiss Alps.
The Rhaetian railway is almost two kilometers long, with more than 100 carriages traveling through the Swiss Alps.
November 01, 2022, 10:24 AM
the rhaetian trainhas set the record for the longest passenger train over the world with a length of 1.91 km1,990 tons and 100 wagons to carry passengers. Which is launched on the occasion of the celebration of the 175th anniversary of the first railway in Swiss.
the passenger train world’s longest, composed of 100 wagons and almost two kilometers long, was assembled this Saturday in the Swiss Alps. The Rhaetian Railways Company (RhB) announced that it beat the world length record of a passenger train, during an event organized for the anniversary of the Swiss railway system.
View of the Rhaetian train, which has set the record for the world's longest passenger train with a length of 1.91 km over a hundred cars, as it passes through Berguen, Switzerland this Saturday.
– Critica.Pa Journal (@criticaenlinea) October 30, 2022
For me, it’s just Swiss perfection.
The train covered 25 kilometers in less than 45 minutes between Preda and Alvaneu, in the Graubünden canton. “For me, it’s just Swiss perfection,” said RhB director, Renato Fasciatito the Blick newspaper.
Switzerland claims the record for the longest passenger train in the world. A Swiss passenger train of 1,906 meters in length has been officially confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest in the world, according to a statement from the Rhaetian Railway,
— JMLV (@jmlv23) October 30, 2022
The train, red, It is several hundred meters higher than the previous record holder, set in Belgium in the 1990s, a company spokesman told AFP. With 150 passengers on board, the convoy traveled the Albula railway line, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, crossing 22 tunnels and 48 bridges in the Alpine region.
AFP
