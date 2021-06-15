Switzerland Biden arrived in Geneva, where he will meet Putin for the first time on Wednesday

The presidents meet in a lavish Swiss villa at a time when the U.S.-Russia relationship is exceptionally tense.

15.6. 17:45 | Updated 15.6. 21:17

The United States president Joe Biden arrived on Tuesday from Brussels to Geneva. The Alpine city is the last destination of the US president’s trip to Europe.

The visit to Europe ends with Biden’s first face-to-face meeting with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with. The meeting will take place on Wednesday in an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva.

Despite the luxurious framework, the meeting is not expected to bring significant relief to the exceptionally tense spacing between the United States and Russia. Biden and Putin are still believed to address a number of important issues, including Ukraine, Syria, Belarus, human rights, arms control and cyberbullying.

Read more: Biden arrived in Europe – what does his calendar reveal about US priorities?

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on Wednesday, June 16 at a Swiss villa in Geneva.

An appointment after that, both Biden and Putin will hold separate press conferences. A White House clerk said Saturday that Biden’s personal press conference is the most appropriate way to communicate with the “free press”. The news agency Reuters reported on the matter.

When the president Donald Trump met Putin in Helsinki in 2018, media coverage of Russian president handing over to US colleague World Cup ball.

Biden doesn’t want media attention to focus on similar details.

“This is not a competition for who will do best at a press conference or try to embarrass another most successfully,” Biden said at Cornwall Airport in the UK According to The Hill media in the US.

Wednesday is not the first day that Geneva hosts an important meeting between East and West leaders. In 1985, then President of the United States Ronald Reagan and the Secretary General of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev met in the city to discuss international relations and Cold War arms racing equipment. It was the first meeting of the heads of state at that time.