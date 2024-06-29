Switzerland beat Italy 2-0 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals first

The Swiss national team beat the Italian team in the 1/8 final match of Euro 2024. This was reported by a correspondent of Lenta.ru.

The meeting took place on Saturday, June 29, at the Olympiastadion in Berlin and ended with a victory for Switzerland with a score of 2:0. In the 37th minute, the Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler scored a goal, the second goal was sent into the Italian net in the 46th minute by striker Ruben Vargas.

Thus, the Swiss national team became the first team to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. The Italians lost their chance to defend their European champion title and left the tournament.

The next match of the 1/8 finals between the national teams of Germany and Denmark will take place later on June 29. The meeting will take place at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund and will start at 22:00 Moscow time.

The European Championships take place in ten cities in Germany from June 14 to July 14.