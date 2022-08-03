Switzerland, which includes several gold bullion smelters, has banned Russian imports of this precious metal, according to the government.
The Federal Council (which acts as the government in Switzerland) followed the example of the European Union, which imposed on July 21, among the sanctions imposed on Moscow since its invasion of Ukraine, a ban on the import of gold from Russia.
The Federal Council indicated in its statement that the ban entered into force on Wednesday at six in the evening local time (16:00 GMT).
Under these new sanctions, Switzerland prohibits “the purchase, import or transfer of gold and its products in Russia,” according to a statement by the Federal Council.
