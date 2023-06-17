Seven people were injured, three of them seriously, when a hot air balloon caught fire during the take-off maneuver this morning in Huenenberg, in the Swiss canton of Zug. The aircraft had landed after briefly lifting off, the police specified in a statement.

The injured are four women and three men aged between 28 and 62 years. The firefighters, alerted immediately, were able to quickly put out the flames and make the area safe. The injured were taken to the hospital by ambulances and by private individuals. The causes of the accident are not yet clear and will be investigated by the Swiss Security Investigation Service (Sisi). The Attorney General’s Office (MPC) has been informed.

20 firefighters from Huenenberg, several ambulances from Zug and Kuessnacht am Rigi (Canton Schwyz), patrol cars from the Zug police and a member of the fire brigade inspectorate attended the scene of the accident.