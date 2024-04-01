Switzerland | Avalanche in the Alps, at least three people missing

Bad weather has made it difficult to search for the missing. New avalanches are also possible.

At least three people are missing after an avalanche in Switzerland. This is reported by the AFP news agency based on the Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.

Police authorities of the canton of Valais reported on Monday in the message service X that the avalanche took people with it from the beginning of the afternoon. The search for people was still ongoing late in the afternoon.

People went missing in Riffelberg in Zermatt, near the popular ski resort.

Bad weather made it difficult to search for people. The authorities warned that new avalanches are also possible due to the strong wind and snowfall. The avalanche risk was assessed to be particularly high in the southern Alps in the cantons of Graubünden and Valais.

Before Monday, 14 people had died in Switzerland this ski season in avalanches and other skiing accidents, reports AFP.