NDue to growing complaints from farmers about livestock being killed, all wolves from 12 of the 32 packs in the country can be shot in Switzerland. The Federal Office for the Environment has approved corresponding requests from five cantons, as it reported on Tuesday. In six other packs, two thirds of the young wolves can also be killed. In the cantons with the largest populations alone, Valais and Graubünden, almost 80 animals were released for shooting.

The government wants to severely slow down the growth of the wolf population. The hunting regulations were adapted for this purpose. Since November 1st, wolves can also be shot as a preventive measure without first having killed livestock or come dangerously close to people. The hunting season lasts from September to the end of January.

According to the federal government, there are currently around 300 wolves in Switzerland. In 2020 there were eleven packs with 100 animals. In 2019, 446 farm animals were killed, in 2022 there were 1,480, mainly sheep and goats.

Animal rights activists from the organizations CH Wolf and Avenir Loup Lynx Jura (Future Wolf Luchs Jura) had criticized the requests to kill them. This violates the Bern Convention, an agreement for the conservation of European wild plants and animals and their natural habitats.