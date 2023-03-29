Swiss parliament approves possible sale of 25 Leopard tanks to Germany

The Security Policy Commission of the Swiss National Council (large house of parliament) on Tuesday approved a possible sale of 25 Leopard 87 tanks to Germany, writes RIA News with reference to the department’s statement.

As clarified in the cabinet of ministers, the decommissioning of 25 Leopard 87 tanks was agreed. The proposal was supported by 17 people against seven, with one abstention. “This should create a basis for the resale of machines that are no longer needed by Switzerland, a manufacturer in Germany,” the parliament stressed.

Earlier, 18 Leopard 2 tanks, promised by the German government, arrived in Ukraine. Prior to this, the first batch of French AMX-10 RC light wheeled tanks also arrived in Ukraine, some vehicles are already on the front lines.