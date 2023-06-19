Almost 60% of voters were in favor of the new law, which will force the country to drastically reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.

The Swiss voted this Sunday (June 18, 2023) in a referendum in favor of carbon neutrality by 2050, in a country that feels the impact of global warming on the melting of its glaciers.

According to the final results, 59.1% of voters were in favor of the new law, which will force the country to drastically reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas.

The new law also implies a commitment to the development of more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Among the various measures contained in the approved proposal is an aid package of more than 3.2 billion euros over 10 years to help replace gas or oil-fired heating systems with lower emission generation systems, as well as and to support the technological innovation of companies.

Net zero emissions is equivalent to climate neutrality or carbon neutrality, which is achieved when the levels of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere are less than or equal to those removed by various means.

energy security

In a second referendum, 78.5% of citizens also supported a 15% tax on large multinational companies, according to early exit polls. Turnout for both referendums was around 42%.

Recent polls have shown strong support for the carbon neutral proposal, despite warnings from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) that such a law could hurt the economy.

The defenders of “Federal Law on Climate Protection Targets, Innovation and Strengthening Energy Security” argued instead that legislation is necessary to ensure energy security.

They also argued that it would help address the impact of climate change, evidenced by the dramatic melting of glaciers in the Swiss Alps, which have lost a third of their volume between 2001 and 2022.

The leading Swiss glaciologist Matthias Huss, who monitors the decline of glaciers, praised on Twitter the “strong signal” sent by the result and said to be “very happy that the arguments of climate science have been heard”.