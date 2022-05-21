Today, Saturday, health authorities in Switzerland announced the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country.

The Berne Department of Health stated that it is likely that the case was infected abroad.

The authorities had been informed of the suspected case yesterday, Friday, before one of the laboratories confirmed the infection.

The Director of Health stated that the infected person received care in the outpatient clinic and was placed in home isolation, adding that all people who had contact with him were informed.

It is noteworthy that cases of this rare infectious disease have increased in some European countries since the beginning of this May, and confirmed cases have also been announced in Australia, Canada and the United States.

Infection with monkeypox virus often causes mild symptoms, but infection can sometimes cause severe disease pathways.