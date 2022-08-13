Swiss MP Amodru announced the loss of the country’s neutral status due to sanctions

Switzerland, having joined the EU sanctions against Russia, “broke with its legendary neutrality.” In this regard, the country can no longer mediate in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Celine Amodru, a member of parliament and deputy chairman of the Swiss People’s Party (SNP), said in an interview with the newspaper Tribune de Geneve.

“We should be playing the card of neutrality in order to initiate mediation for the sake of peace,” the politician said. Amodru also expressed the opinion that Bern should “not apply sanctions to any camp, so that the belligerents can offer their services.”

The MP also recalled that in June 2021, Switzerland achieved international success by hosting the summit of the leaders of Russia and the United States on its territory. However, joining the sanctions “has called into question this achievement,” she said.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechaev called it impossible for Switzerland to represent Ukraine’s diplomatic interests in Russia due to the loss of neutrality.

At the moment, Switzerland also represents the interests of Georgia in Russia, since diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tbilisi have been severed since 2008.