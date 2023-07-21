Nigeria and Canada staged the first goalless match on a day in which Switzerland beat the Philippines 0-2 and Spain beat Costa Rica 3-0, on the second day of matches of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Canada and Nigeria staged the first 0-0 in the World Cup. In the first quarter of an hour, the Canadians came dangerously close to the Nigerian goal and took possession.

Francisca Ordega committed a penalty to the Canadian Sinclair, but she missed from 11 meters and Nnadozie, the goalkeeper, deflected the shot. A draw that closes the first day of group B, and that places Australia in first position with 3 points, followed by Canada and Nigeria with 1, and the Republic of Ireland in last position with 0.

Switzerland fulfilled its debut in the Women’s World Cup

Goals from Ramona Bachmann and Seraina Piubel gave the Helvetians victory over debutants Philippines.

The Philippines thought they had scored their first FIFA Women’s World Cup goal in the 16th minute as Katrina Guillou received a high ball, eluded the keeper and sent the ball into the back of the net. However, the goal was disallowed for offside.

However, in the 45th minute, Ramona Bachmann converted a penalty after a demolition of Coumba Sow in the area, and raised the score to 0-1. In the 64th minute, the Helvetians doubled their lead. Saraina Piubel after two rejections was in the right place to score her first goal in international competition.

Switzerland is first in group A with 3 points and 2 goals in favor, followed by New Zealand, who after their 1-0 victory against Norway, places the Nordics in third tied at 0 points with the Philippines.

Spain easily defeated Costa Rica

The Spanish team debuted with a victory against Costa Rica (3-0), without Alexia Putellas in the starting eleven, thanks to goals from Aitana Bonmatí, Esther González and Del Campo Gutiérrez’s own goal, thus opening group C.

The Spaniards got all three goals in the first half hour of the game. Without giving the Costa Rican goal any respite, the Spaniards kept up the intensity and had the chance to further increase the score, with a penalty missed by Jenni Hermoso in the 34th minute.

Putellas took to the field of play in the second half of the match, putting the finishing touch to a day that could have ended with a more bulky result.

Spain is first in group C waiting to know the result of the match between Zambia and Japan that will be played this Saturday at 2 am, Colombia time, at the Hamilton stadium (New Zealand).

