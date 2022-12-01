Switzerland | An elderly man lost more than 20,000 euros with an envelope – an unknown couple saved him

A man who lost a cash envelope in Switzerland thought he had fallen victim to theft without realizing it.

1.12. 18:24 | Updated 1.12. 20:11

of Martigny an elderly man living in a small town in southern Switzerland withdrew 20,000 Swiss francs, or almost 20,300 euros, from a bank. He put the cash in an envelope.

When he got home, the man noticed that the shell had disappeared. He assumed it was a pickpocket and reported the incident to the police.

The relief was great, however, because a couple unknown to the man had found the money envelope on the street near the bank. The couple went to return the cash envelope to its owner. It turned out that the man had dropped the shell on the street while getting into his car.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the man is mute. In addition to the withdrawal receipt, the envelope contained a note with his address.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The Swiss police said this on Thursday. According to the police, the man was so grateful for finding the money that he rewarded the couple who found it with 500 francs.