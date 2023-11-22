Switzerland is preparing for a change in the technology sector: by 2024, it will introduce USB-C as a universal standard for charging ports of electronic devices, thus aligning with the policies of the European Union. This move, announced by the Swiss Federal Council, aims to simplify the lives of consumers by allowing the use of a single charger for a variety of devices, regardless of the manufacturer. The reform of current regulations will lead to the adoption of uniform charging protocols based on the USB-C standard, not only for mobile phones but also for other devices with radio and wireless components. Although not part of the EU, Switzerland follows the example of the European bloc, which agreed in June 2022 to adopt USB-C as a common charging port by the end of 2024.

The switch to USB-C, expected to take place “at the same time” as the EU’s, according to the Federal Council, not only facilitates the use of a common charger when traveling, but also promotes sustainability and helps reduce electronic waste . This evolution represents a particular challenge for Apple, which traditionally uses the Lightning connector for its smartphones. Adapting to the new standards, Apple has already introduced USB-C ports in its recent iPhone 15 series, launched in September, marking a significant shift in its product design strategy.