Switzerland is close to abandoning neutrality in the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine due to pressure

The country is under pressure after it rejected a request from Germany and Denmark, the agency said. EU allies want Bern to ease the ban on arms re-exports. Switzerland is currently unable to send weapons to combatants. In addition, the country has a separate arms embargo on Ukraine and Russia.

The opinions of the Swiss parliamentarians on this issue were divided. As Thierry Burkart, leader of the country’s center-right Free Democratic Party, said, refusing to supply weapons to Kyiv would mean Moscow’s support. “We should not have a veto to prevent others from helping Ukraine,” he said.

It is noted that more than half (55 percent) of voters are also in favor of allowing the re-export of weapons to Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by Sotomo. At the same time, Swiss People’s Party (SVP) deputy David Zuberbühler said that allowing weapons to be sent to a country involved in an armed conflict “destroys the foundation of peace and prosperity” in Switzerland.

Earlier, Swiss President Alan Berset admitted that the country could lose confidence as a neutral due to the re-export of weapons to Kyiv.