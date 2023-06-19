Support stood at 59 percent for the proposed law that would require Switzerland to significantly reduce its dependence on imported gas and oil, to increase the development and use of greener domestic alternatives.

Voters also overwhelmingly supported adopting a minimum global tax rate for multinational corporations of 15 percent, which 78.5 percent of voters voted in favour.

The participation rate was about 42%.

Opinion polls have indicated strong but fading support for the climate bill recently, as a campaign led by the populist right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) has raised concerns about power outages and a collapsing economy.

Proponents of the Federal Act on Climate Protection, Innovation and Energy Security Targets argue that it is necessary to ensure energy security.

They stress that it will help deal with the repercussions of climate change, highlighted by the melting of glaciers in the Swiss Alps, which lost a third of their volume of ice between 2001 and 2022.

“The Swiss people are sending a powerful message: the law has been upheld to bring the country to carbon neutrality! … So glad the climate science arguments have been heard!” glacier expert Matthias Haas wrote on Twitter.

For her part, Valerie Beller-Carrar of the Socialist Party said, “It is a consensual and pragmatic project without any measures that tax people.”

Environmentally friendly alternatives

Switzerland imports about 75 percent of the energy it needs and gets almost all of the oil and natural gas it consumes from abroad.

Climate activists initially sought to completely ban oil and gas consumption in Switzerland by 2050. But the government opposed the so-called “glaciers initiative” and put forward a counterproposal that abandoned the idea of ​​a ban and included other elements.

The text pledges to provide financial support of two billion Swiss francs ($2.2 billion) over a decade to promote the replacement of heating systems that depend on oil and gas with environmentally friendly alternatives, in addition to aid to push businesses towards innovation commensurate with preserving the environment.

Almost all Swiss parties support the bill, with the exception of the People’s Party (the largest in the country), which launched a referendum against what it describes as the “waste of electricity law”.

The People’s Party reports that the bill’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality in just over a quarter-century would effectively mean a ban on fossil fuels, which it says would threaten access to energy and lead to skyrocketing electricity bills.

In 2021, the People’s Party successfully lobbied against a law that would have curbed greenhouse gas emissions, and there were fears of a repeat of the scenario this time.

However, it seems that the position of the camp in favor of the law was strengthened against the background of the fears raised by the Russian-Ukrainian war about Switzerland’s dependence on foreign energy sources, in light of concern about the possibility of the Swiss having access to a large part of the foreign energy used by the country.

Increase corporate taxes

Meanwhile, there was little doubt that voters would vote “yes” in a separate referendum on increasing the tax rate for large businesses since polls consistently indicated broad support for the move.

The vote would make it possible to amend the constitution so that Switzerland could join an international agreement led by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to introduce a global minimum tax rate of 15 percent for multinational companies.

The plan imposes a new tax rate on companies headquartered in Switzerland with revenues exceeding 750 million euros.

Until now, many of Switzerland’s 26 cantons had corporate tax rates among the lowest in the world, something long considered essential to attracting business in the face of high wages and location costs.

The Swiss government estimates that the additional tax revenue will reach between one billion and two and a half billion Swiss francs in the first year alone.