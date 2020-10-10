On a roll. SwitzerlandWithout being a powerhouse, he can boast of having poked his head in the top 16 in his last three major tournaments. A result that could seem modest for a candidate for the titles, but that speaks of an evident improvement in a selection that between 1966 and 1994 did not step on a single final phase. His good work in the lower categories and the talent added by the numerous immigration that arrived in the country – especially after the Balkan War– grew the potential of a federation that has already sent a notice to the whole planet about its progress by winning the U-17 World Cup 2009. From that generation, three players are fixed in today’s absolute, and in fact are on the list to face Spain: Ricardo Rodríguez, Granit Xhaka and Haris Seferovic. In the first edition of the Nations League, Switzerland reached a creditable fourth position, qualifying for the final four with a historic win including comeback against Belgium (5-2).

Balkan accent on the bench. The multiculturalism of the Swiss national team is present at all levels. The coach, Vladimir Petkovic, is the son of Croatian parents and was born in Sarajevo. He came to Switzerland in 1987 and since then – except for a couple of experiences training abroad – he has lived in the country. His greatest success was winning the Italian Cup in 2013 with the Lazio in a derby before the Rome in the end. In the national team, which he arrived after Brazil World Cup, chose to continue the work of Ottmar Hitzfeld without undertaking great revolutions.

The change of drawing. Petkovic used a 4-4-2 scheme in his first four years as the Swiss coach, but decided to switch to defending three center-backs after Russia World Cup. In this way, he won a player in the center of the field to better protect Xhaka, his most talented man but at the same time also the one who risks the most in the pass. In this Nations League he has taken precautions even more and we have seen him use 5-4-1, with two players on each side and incorporating less to the wings. Ricardo Rodríguez has gone from playing on the wing to doing it often as a left center back, becoming the main route for driving the ball out when there are no passing options.

Without Shaqiri there is less magic. Of Kosovar origin like Xhaka, the end of the Liverpool He is the player with the most overflow and individual quality of the Swiss national team. The undisputed figure of the team. Petkovic included him in the call after sixteen months of absence in which there was talk of a bad relationship between the two and the player’s loss of interest in relation to the national team. Practically ruled out by Klopp at Liverpool and after his departure was frustrated on the last day of the transfer market, the attacker, who is only 28 years old, needs to show off with Switzerland to remind the world that he still exists. The confusion about its availability after the coronavirus tests will have altered the technician’s plans: having its imbalance is not the same as not having it.