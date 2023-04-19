Switzerland | A “private collector” bought a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton made up of different bones

The price for the dinosaur was around 4.9 million euros, which was less than the initial estimate.

18.4. 23:05

in Switzerland a skeleton consisting of almost 300 bones belonging to the Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur was auctioned on Tuesday. News agencies AP and Reuters report on the deal, among others.

The skeleton was sold at the Koller auction house in Zurich for 4.8 million Swiss francs, or just under 4.9 million euros. The price was slightly lower, as the skeleton was estimated to fetch 5–8 million francs. However, after purchase costs, the price rises to approximately 5.5 million francs.

Auction was the first time that a T-Rex skeleton was sold in Europe. Marketing Director of Koller Auction Chamber Karl Green commented to AP that the price may have fallen below preliminary estimates, as the skeleton had been collected from the bones of different dinosaurs.

“Maybe because it was a combination, the purists didn’t want it,” guessed Green.

“That’s a fair price for a dinosaur. I hope it will be shown somewhere in a public place.”

According to Green, the buyer was a “private European collector”.

Skeleton is 3.9 meters high and 11.6 meters long. It consists of 293 bones collected from three different locations in the United States. However, not all parts of the skeleton are original, about half are artificial appendages.

However, the skull of the skeleton belongs to one and the same individual.

The bones were dug up between 2008 and 2013 in Montana and Wyoming, USA. According to a study published in the journal Nature in 2021, only 32 full-grown Tyrannosaurus Rex skeletons have been found in the world.

Two T-Rex skeletons have previously been auctioned worldwide. Both were sold at Christie’s auction house: one in 1997 for around 7.9 million euros and the other in 2020 for around 30 million euros.