It’s an incredible story that took place in the upscale ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. The municipality assures that 200 British tourists fled their hotel while they were placed there in quarantine. On December 25, after the discovery of a variant of the coronavirus across the Channel, Switzerland decreed the closure of borders and the cancellation of flights from the United Kingdom, as well as a fortnight for nationals of Grande- Brittany arrived from December 14.

The director of the town’s tourist office does not believe in a vast escape. “Maybe some people left on the sly, but we don’t have any official information about that, and if so, I think it’s really a minority, because the people who left , where would they have been? They could not return to England without going through official channels, and in France, a quarantine is imposed on people arriving from Switzerland“, affirms Simon Wiget. The hoteliers alerted the authorities when they saw, in the early morning, the meal trays remained intact.

