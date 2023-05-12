The month of November was quite an event for fans of Harry Potterthat is precisely because it was finally released Hogwarts Legacy, game that was delayed a couple of times to have the final product. In fact, it has not yet come out in all the versions that were promised, and they recently made it clear that it will take a long time for them to be all available.

Through an official publication of the video game account in Twitterit is confirmed that the launch that was forecast for the July 25thand it has passed until November 14th. This was followed by a message from the developer team confirming that they want to give the best possible experience, that should translate to optimization issues.

Here the message:

Hogwarts Legacy launches on Nintendo Switch on 11/14/23. We know fans are looking forward to playing on Switch, therefore creating the best possible experience is our top priority. Thank you for your patience. Available now on PS5 & PS4, Xbox X|S & Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/nADieNbMvw — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 12, 2023

Something worth mentioning about the game is that it has recently come to ps4 and xbox one, and for some users who already bought it, it has lived up to expectations. It’s clearly not the best version, but at least it’s playable without too many drawbacks.

Remember that the title is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This delay looks a bit bad for the game, hopefully they won’t tell us later that it has been cancelled, because that just happened a short time ago with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a title that in the end will no longer arrive with Nintendo.