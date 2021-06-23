Have one smart home without upsetting the existing systems today it is possible thanks to switchbot Contact Sensor ($ 24.99 USD), which thanks to its innovative and intuitive technology will make any home more technological and easier to live in. Its fundamental feature, which will not only allow you to save money, but also to have a house with a contemporary and efficient structure, is that of being able to allow you to update the elements already present, without feeling the need to remove them, saving money, time, effort and also the typical chaos that accompanies every major renovation.

Switchbot Contact Sensor, and you can say goodbye to manual controls

Each device has its own features and and can perform simple functions independently. Despite this feature, SwitchBot devices can interact with each other, enhancing their peculiarities in the ecosystem of your home. Both for when you are away from home and inside the SwitchBot contact sensor, a small robot switch will be able to mechanically turn on and off the light switches or the commands connected to it. Equipped with an infrared mini Hub it will be possible to have voice command thanks to the interaction with Alexa or Google assistant.

The design of the switch bot is rational and elegant, available in black and white, which thanks to a robot arm can move from top to bottom, adjusting it through your smartphone. Accessorized by the SwitchBot app, available for iOS and Android, you can control your switches via Bluetooth: a brilliant idea that will allow you to sound and make any of your devices smart.

SwitchBot can be installed on controls or switches for lights, lamps, boilers, shutters, coffee machines, pet food dispensers, and everything for which manual movement was previously required. Its features are several:

Detect people entering or leaving the house Push notifications (eg person arriving / leaving the house, door open / closed / remains open);

Hub Mini sold separately Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (Hub Mini is required for this feature and sold separately);

Battery life of 3 years;

Function button to activate intelligent actions when entering or leaving the house;

The dimensions are also not bulky at all and will not ruin the harmony of the design of your home: 2.8 inches x 1 inches x 0.9 inches (sensor); 1.4 inches x 0.5 inches x 0.5 inches (magnet) Weight: 1.5 oz (contact sensor with batteries); 0.5oz (magnet) Power supply: x2 AAA batteries Sensing distance: up to 16.5 feet Sensing range: 90 ° horizontally and 55 ° vertically.

SwitchBot Motion Sensor: for a smart, elegant and safe home

As for the SwitchBot Motion Sensor you can place it under the bed, in the hallway or near the entrance to the bathroom and even in the kitchen. Whenever you need to get out of bed or go to the kitchen, the lights will turn on automatically, avoiding unpleasant accidents. You can also install it near the sofa or the corridor to allow you to automate lights, and not only that, you will find it useful for home automation of humidifiers, fans, air conditioners or installed appliances with SwitchBot Bot or via the Hub Mini remote control. When it happens to you or someone in the family or a guest, the appliance will turn on automatically or SwitchBot Curtain will turn off instead.

To get a more detailed picture, here is the list of technical characteristics and specifications:

PIR motion sensor to detect human movement + light sensor to detect brightness;

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant (including Alexa routines);

Hub Mini is required for this feature and is sold separately;

Battery life of 3 years.

As for the dimensions, even in this case they are minimal and non-invasive products, which can only make the design of your home more contemporary: 2.1 inches x 2.1 inches x 1.2 inches (motion sensor) ; 1.8 inches x 1.8 inches x 1.3 inches (base) Weight: 2 oz (motion sensor with batteries); 0.7 oz (Base) Power: x2 AAA batteries Sensing Distance: Up to 29.5 feet Sensing Range: 110 ° horizontally and 55 ° vertically.

All you have to do is transform your home into a contemporary and comfortable home automation in a few steps, and with a low cost, you can find Switchbot Motion Sensor at € 20.99 is Switchbot Contact Sensor for € 20.99.