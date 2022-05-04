Use the multimedia system display to view digital content while on the move without distracting the driver. Continental takes the transition from viewing content from public to private mode to a new level via the Switchable Privacy Display, the first application in the automotive field of a technology already present on laptops for some time. The work carried out by the German company has focused in particular on the combination of light, managing to achieve that less than 1% of the light radiation from the screen reaches the driver’s field of visiona result achieved without losing image quality.

Through the “private” mode, therefore, users prevent the viewing of content by people in the immediate vicinity: the display actually makes the content visible only to those sitting next to the driver or to all passengers. “Thanks to our experience in the field of backlighting and plastics, we have been able to independently develop and produce the key components of the Switchable Privacy Display.“, Kai Hohmann said, product manager for display solutions. “This allows us to meet the highest quality requirements of both vehicle manufacturers and users, in terms of contrast, brightness and image definition.. We will also continue to increase the energy efficiency of the display until its market launch, thus making the technology even more sustainable“. The new device will be on the market starting in 2024.