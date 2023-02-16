Train traffic between Rotterdam and The Hague will be stopped from 10.00 am to replace a torn switch. That is a complex operation, which is expected to take six hours. ProRail hopes to be ready before the evening rush hour.

Before 10 a.m., the number of trains on the route is already considerably limited. To spare the torn switch, trains can only cross it at low speed. The journey planner of NS shows that only a single sprinter runs on the route.

Replacing a point is a complex operation, explains Jeroen Wienen of ProRail. “It’s a big thing. That has to be brought to the location, people are needed to put it in place and weld it.”

The crack was discovered early Thursday morning, possibly by a train driver who sensed something strange. Not all train traffic was immediately shut down to help the many travelers on their way during the morning rush hour. But it is necessary to replace the switch urgently. That is expected to last until 4 p.m., but if something goes against it, it can also be later.

In the travel planner, NS mainly refers travelers between The Hague and Rotterdam to the RandstadRail metro. Buses are also used.