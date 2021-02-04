In the competition with Tesla, the German carmakers are lagging behind, at least technologically. However, Daimler AG has one decisive advantage.

Stuttgart – In the global automotive industry, the signs are clearly pointing towards e-mobility. However, the field in the technology of the future is highly competitive. While Daimler, BMW and Co. first have to convert their production facilities to the production of electric cars, competitor Tesla does not have this problem. The e-pioneer is designed from the outset for the production of e-cars and therefore does not have to worry about an imminent ban on combustion. However, the German automakers not only have disadvantages compared to the US company, they also have a decisive advantage. A car expert advises manufacturers to “switch to attack” and take advantage of Tesla.

As BW24 * reports, Daimler has a decisive advantage over Tesla – “switch to attack”.

The Daimler AG presented the electric SUV EQA earlier this year (BW24 * reported). The response to the electric car was very different. *BW24 is part of the Ippen-Digital network.