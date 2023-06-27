The Switch still has plenty of titles in the pipeline, several of which were announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct. Obviously, however, the console is at the end of its life cycle and more and more we talk about a platform that will succeed the hybrid of the large N. We don’t know what we can expect, but Nintendo has at least confirmed that the Nintendo Account already created on the Switch will continue to be used.

According to comments released by Furukawa during a recent Q&A for Nintendo shareholders, the plan is to use the current Nintendo Account system to make the jump to the next generation as smooth as possible for customers. Here is a portion of the words of the president of Nintendo, translated from Japanese by Twitter user Genki: “As regards the transition from Nintendo Switch to the next generation machine, we want to do everything possible to make the transition smooth for our customers, using the Nintendo Account”.

It might seem obvious, considering that Sony and Microsoft have long allowed you to use your console account in the transition from one generation to another, but Nintendo has always been an “alternative” from this point of view.

Furukawa, president of Nintendo

It should also be emphasized that the possibility of using the Nintendo account on the next generation of consoles that will succeed the Switch does not necessarily mean that the games in digital format we already own will be compatible with this platform. We have no confirmation or denial about it, which is understandable considering that Nintendo has yet to unveil its next console.

