Nintendo Switch is a successful console all over the world and is partially successful in the United Kingdom, one of the largest markets in Europe. As pointed out by Christopher Dring of Gamesindustry.biz, the console from the Kyoto house now has exceeded the sales of Xbox One in the English territory. The next goal to overcome is PS3. The truth, however, is that this is not a particularly incredible result.

Unfortunately there is no precise information on the sales data but we can still say that these results aren’t actually incredible. Given the worldwide success of the Switch and, on the other hand, the limited success of the Xbox One, some might think that Nintendo’s console should have overtaken Microsoft’s console long ago.

Dring has his say on this topic, explaining that there are “many theories about it. Years and years of getting games very late [ndr, si parla di giochi di terze parti]. The fact that so many Xbox and PlayStation games are made in the UK. It’s a small country so handheld games aren’t a big hit. It is a competitive market and the sales of all three main platforms are similar. ”

In any case, even if compared to other nations the result may seem less impactful, the Nintendo console continues to sell and probably great exclusives such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will help to increase the number of console in circulation.