Nintendo Switch has sold 122.55 million units according to data updated to December 31, 2022, as announced by Nintendo in its latest fiscal results. The new milestone makes the PlayStation 4 the best-selling hybrid console, which had sold 117.2 million units as of March 31, and the third best-selling console ever, behind the PlayStation 2 with 155 million and the Nintendo DS with 154.02 millions. In the last quarter of last year alone, Switch sold 8.22 million units and 76.71 million pieces of software. Over 994 million Switch games have been sold worldwide since the console’s release in 2017. Nintendo has also released a ranking of the top 10 best-selling first-party games in Switch history.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 52 million Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 41.59 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 30.44 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 29 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 25.68 million Super Mario Odyssey – 25.12 million Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet – 20.61 million Super Mario Party – 18.79 million Ring Fit Adventure – 15.22 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 15.07 million