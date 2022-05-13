Nintendo Switch it did it: after a long run it managed to overtake PlayStation 4 in sales, placing itself as the fourth best-selling console of all time in the United States. This, according to the data reported by the NPD group, with overtaking occurred in April.

It becomes complicated for PlayStation 4 to recover, considering that the console is now at the end of its life cycle and that Switch (according to Nintendo) is only halfway through. No midlife crisis though, given this year’s arrival Xenoblade Chronicles 3 And Splatoon 3which will surely give a new boost to sales.

However, this could be mitigated by the production difficulties communicated a few days ago, given the difficulty of finding essential hardware components to physically build the console. If it continues with this momentum, the Nintendo Switch could overtake PS4 again, this time for global sales, targeting none other than the Game Boy. PlayStation 2 remains unreachable for now, but you never know.

Source: GameSpot