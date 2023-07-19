The excitement for the arrival of the successor console to the successful nintendoswitch has generated such an expectation that people can no longer wait for the creators of Mario Bros. make it official once and for all. And when you leave your fans in this state of anxiety, they will start to let their imagination run wild and materialize their ideas in the most creative ways.

As happens every time a new console is announced. There are always people creating their own versions of what could be next-generation hardware and the “Nintendo Switch 2” is no exception. In this case there are no radical changes, it is still a hybrid console with a dock, two controls and a screen in the center.

But the joycon does have something that attracts attention. Outside of the fact that the three components that make up the switch 2 They are very similar to what we have today but with rounded edges, giving the screen the appearance of a smartphone. The joycons seem to have an extra detachable element.

It looks like you can remove or move the joycon part with the buttons and sticks to suit your needs or perhaps to replace a drift unit. An instruction manual was also published in which it talks about backward compatibility with the current joycon model and even illustrated, through an animation, a new interface for the unit. But better watch the tweets:

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It’s still an ugly concept and without much creativity, but one of the best I’ve seen.