Nintendo has taken its Switch Sports servers offline – and suspended save data backups – while it investigates an issue causing crashes in the game’s latest update.

Switch Sports’ version 1.2.1 update launched earlier this week, aiming to further strengthen measures against what Nintendo called “disruptive behaviours” online, as well as pledging to suspend any online players violating its Community Guidelines. Punishable actions included “fraudulent behavior such as save data manipulation.”

Unfortunately, patch 1.2.1 also introduced a significant bug causing crashes – whether playing online or offline – during the pre-match loading screen.

Nintendo Switch Sports’ delayed golf update is now due before the end of the year.

Following initial reports of the bug, Nintendo announced it was temporarily suspending the rollout of the update. However, since then, it has made the decision to take Switch Sports’ servers offline – preventing online play – while it investigates to find a solution. The move will also prevent save data backups from being made.

Nintendo hasn’t yet suggested how long the downtime will last, but anyone eager for updates should keep an eye on its social media channels for more information.

These latest Switch Sports woes follow September’s delay to the game’s eagerly awaited golf update – which will include 21 holes from the Wii Sports series, playable locally or online – a move Nintendo made in order to secure “a bit more time for development”. The update is now expected to arrive before the end of the year.