Nintendo announced that within Nintendo Switch Sports a new opponent is now available, Matt. In fact, he is a character known to Wii Sports players. Matt was a powerful sportsman, known on the internet also thanks to memes.

Matt is very strong and even Nintendo suggests going up against him if you want a more challenging challenge. In order to play against him in Nintendo Switch Sports, you need to enter these codes in the difficulty selection menu: ZR + R + A, or ZL + L + Right.

Matt is a Mii. The character was born in Wii Sports in 2006, but became popular in 2018 thanks to some memes, He is the final boss of the Wii Sports boxing minigame, but also appears in baseball and tennis. In Wii Sports Resort he is the chambara champion. He is a feared opponent, in a nutshell.

Matt from Wii Sports

Now, a new generation of players will also be able to try and take a chance against him. Matt is available in every sport on Nintendo Switch Sports. Are you ready to seriously test yourself with the Nintendo game?

Nintendo Switch Sport is available on Nintendo Switch from April 2022. The game is a sales success, along with Kirby and beyond.