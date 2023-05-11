Yesterday something curious happened with the application of Nintendo 64 of Switch Online, since users reported that it has been updated automatically in most cases. Almost every time this happens, a new video game is added to the catalog, but it seems that this time users will have to keep waiting for more.

Nintendo hasn’t mentioned anything about the additions with this patch, but data miners confirmed that some adjustments have been made for Pokemon Stadium, last game that has been added to the catalog. While no major bugs have been reported in the title, there may have been certain exploits that needed to be fixed.

Okay so it seems Pokémon Stadium AOT NRO was fully recompiled, I heard something about a bug with illegal moves with rental Pokémons. This might be the fix for that, people need to check. —Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) May 10, 2023

The videogames that reach the applications of Switch Online They are generally a surprise, since there is no release schedule. In the case of Nintendo 64it has been previously confirmed that both pokemon stadium 2 as mario party 3 they will be present, so in any week they could join this application.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: I already want some Rare titles to be added to the catalog, Donkey Kong 64, Banjo Tooie, Diddy Kong Racing and some more are missing. Obviously things like Conker Bad Fur Day are not going to enter, but at least with the Kong family it would be enough.