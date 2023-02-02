Today a striking offer has come out for the eshop of switches, as users will be able to buy special coupons that will give them access to exclusive games for the hybrid console of the Japanese company. The best thing is that these discounts will basically reach all markets, including no more and no less than Mexico on their respective list.

Coupons are priced at $2,300 MX, same that cannot exceed the price of a combination of two games that are chosen. For example, the user wants to get Super Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wildwhich together cost $2,800 MX. But if the coupons are purchased, users can save $500 for the titles.

It should be remembered that only those enrolled in the service of nintendoswitch can buy such coupons.

Here characteristics of part of the own Nintendo:

– Buy them now, use them later: Coupons are valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and it is not necessary to use them all at the same time.

– More games, more savings: You can have up to eight active coupons in your account at the same time. Build your collection of Nintendo Switch games while saving!

– A growing list: New games are added to the catalog frequently, including upcoming releases.

– Earn as you shop: Receive My Nintendo Gold Points worth 5% of the total amount you paid**.

As indicated on the page of Nintendothis also applies with future games like Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Bayonetta Origins And till Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. They can be purchased from offers in the online section on the console, or also on the Nintendo.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: For those who don’t mind buying digital, it’s a good offer, but I really wouldn’t go for it, because there are times when these games have cost much less than 2,300 altogether.