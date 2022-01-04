Switch has been a notable global success since March 2017, and since December 2019 its hardware sales also include official results from China. The size of the Chinese market makes it a valuable target for the “big three” console makers, but the country’s strict manufacturing regulations and approval processes for games have made the “gray market” of imports the biggest entry point. .

The official launch of the original Switch model in late 2019, in collaboration with Tencent, it was a notable move for Nintendo, its first official hardware launch in the country in over a decade. While Sony and Microsoft came first, Nintendo’s family title library and partnership with Tencent ensured positive results.

It has now been confirmed that the model OLED switch will arrive in ChinaJanuary 11. Daniel Ahmad – Senior Analyst at Niko Partners – highlighted that the Nintendo system is currently the best-selling in China, including units officially distributed along with imports.

China is becoming an increasingly important country in the video game industry, although consoles continue to make relatively smaller contributions nationwide than PCs and mobile devices. Nintendo’s distribution partner Tencent also continues to make high-profile acquisitions and investments in game publishers and developers globally.

It will be interesting to see how the Switch OLED and the original console models perform in the coming months.

Source: Nintendolife.