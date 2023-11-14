Nintendo has announced that a new special bundle including Switch OLED Model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be available in stores and on the My Nintendo Store from November 20th. Additionally, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses paid DLC is now complete, with 48 additional courses and a variety of characters offering players the definitive Mario Kart 8 Deluxe experience for Nintendo Switch. Starting November 20, a special bundle consisting of a Nintendo Switch OLED Model console, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download code and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online will be available at retailers and in the My Nintendo Store. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Additional Courses doubles the number of tracks on which to race for a total of 96 courses, taken from the entire Mario Kart series since its debut on Super Nintendo. Players can enjoy all Add-on Packs at no additional cost with a Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack subscription, or by purchasing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pass Add-On Courses separately in Nintendo eShop or My Nintendo Store.