Nintendo has made available a new report dedicated to Switch but also to the entire company and side activities in the world of video games. Through this document we have the opportunity to discover various data relating to the number of Nintendo Accounts and the division by age groups.

First of all, according to the Kyoto company, the number of active Nintendo Accounts in the world it is 290 million. Of these, in the period October 2021 – September 2022, 106 million were active online. The count is defined starting from those accounts that have been online at least once in that period and obviously cannot take into account those active but constantly offline players.

106 million is also a positive number that will see growth compared to 92 million in 2020-2021. There growth of users however, it is slowing down, given that in previous years there had been an increase of 21 million (compared to the current 14) and previously of 30 million.

Graph of Nintendo active online users annually

Nintendo Switch can therefore boast another year of success. With the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and, next year, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (to name just two of the many games), the Kyoto company can expect more improvements in financial results, probably.